Patna, Aug 7 (PTI) Bihar reported its biggest single- day spike of 3,646 COVID-19 cases on Friday when the state health department also claimed to have conducted a record number of 71,000 plus tests in the last 24 hours even as the death toll touched the 400-mark.

According to the departments bulletin, out of the 12 fresh casualties, Patna district accounted for four, Vaishali reported two while one death each took place in Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Munger, Nawada, East Champaran and Saran.

Of the fresh cases, Patna continued to account for the maximum (566) for the umpteenth day. Other districts reporting a significant number of fresh cases are Katihar (211), East Champaran (188), Nalanda (162), Banka (128), Vaishali (125), Bhagalpur (124), West Champaran (118), Rohtas (114), Sitamarhi (113), Muzaffarpur (109), Samastipur (105) and Purnea (104).

Among the 38 districts of the state, Patna accounts for the highest number of deaths (71), confirmed cases (12,160), recovered patients (8,015) as well as active cases (4,074).

The states overall tally has reached 71,794.

Other districts with high death tolls are Bhagalpur (34), Gaya (26), Rohtas (23), Nalanda (20), Munger (19), Bhojpur and Muzaffarpur (15 each), East Champaran (14) and Samastipur and Saran (12 each).

In terms of respective tallies, Patna is followed by Bhagalpur (3,262), Muzaffarpur (3,116), Nalanda (2,879), Rohtas (2,724), Gaya (2,694), Begusarai (2,369), Saran (2,230), Katihar (2,164) and Vaishail (2,107).

The total number of people who have recovered, till date, was 46,265 while the aggregate of tests conducted since the state was first hit by the pandemic in March stood at 8.70 lakhs. There are 25,129 active cases in the state at present.

Meanwhile, the opposition raised serious doubts over the quality and accuracy of the tests being conducted in Bihar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a screenshot of reports of two tests, purportedly conducted on the same individual on the same day in Saharsa district, on his twitter handle.

Yadav had earlier been accusing the Nitish Kumar government of keeping the testing rate deliberately low so that the people could not get an idea of the extent of the coronavirus spread in Bihar.

"@NitishKumar ji, the number of tests has been increased under pressure from the opposition. But please do not play with the lives of the people in this fashion", Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, tweeted.

He also shared a clipping of a newspaper report alleging that at least seven residents of Shambhuganj block in Banka district were declared as COVID-19 positive in a list released by Patna-based super specialty hospital IGIMS though none of them had got their samples collected in first place.

"Wow! Now Nitish Kumar will fight corona with the help of bogus figures", Yadav remarked sarcastically in the post.

Health department officials were tight-lipped over the controversy.

