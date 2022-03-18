Madhubani (Bihar) [India], March 18 (ANI): Two Uzbekistani women were arrested for illegally entering Madhubani in Bihar via Nepal on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Prashant Sharma, DSP Phulparas, said, "Two Uzbekistani women were arrested for illegally entering India via Nepal without a proper visa. They hold Nepal visa but Indian visa."

He added, "Prima facie the women are allegedly part of the racket and involved in some illegal activities. They were living in Delhi for over two months. The police arrested the women when they were returning to Nepal."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

