Mumbai, March 18: On the occasion of Holi 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the nation. Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the festival of colours is a living example of community harmony and reconciliation. "I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm, and new energy in the lives of all the countrymen.," tweeted Kovind in Hindi.

Here's what President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

होली के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। रंगों का पर्व होली, सामुदायिक सद्भाव और मेल-मिलाप का जीवंत उदाहरण है। यह वसंत ऋतु के आगमन का शुभ समाचार लेकर आता है। मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में आनंद, उमंग और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2022

PM Narendra Modi too extended the greetings and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the lives of people. Besides PM Modi and President Kovind, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also greeted people.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished people on the festival of Holi.

Here's how politicians greeted the nation on Holi:

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022

सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रंग, उमंग व हर्षोल्लास का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख-शांति, सौभाग्य और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। pic.twitter.com/QkaEAegh0i — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 18, 2022

होली पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हर्ष, उल्लास और सौहार्द का प्रतीक यह उत्सव आपके जीवन में नए उमंग और उत्साह का संचार करे। Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony. #HappyHoli — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 18, 2022

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Wish you all a very Happy Holi.. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/tVV4nzz8P7 — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) March 18, 2022

