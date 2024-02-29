Patna, Feb 29 (PTI) In a bid to crack down on trafficking, sexual offences, illegal mining, prohibition, and violations of the IT Act, the Bihar assembly on Thursday passed the Bihar Control of Crime Bill, 2024 and the Public Security Enforcement Bill-2024.

Introduced by state Energy Minister Bijendra Yadav, both Bills were passed by voice vote and are set to be implemented upon notification by the state government.

Following the passage of these Bills, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary affirmed the NDA government's determination to hold accountable the land, sand, and liquor mafia operating in the state.

He emphasised that these Bills reflect the government's commitment to dealing firmly with criminal elements.

Once enacted, the Bihar Control of Crime Bill-2024 will empower police to take action against crime masterminds and seize their ill-gotten wealth.

Additionally, competent authorities will have the authority to order the expulsion of individuals suspected of involvement in organised crime.

Under the Public Security Enforcement Bill-2024, the government will have the authority to install CCTV cameras in public spaces such as temples, commercial complexes, and educational institutions, as well as at railway stations and bus stops.

Private entities will also be required to install CCTV cameras on their premises for public safety, with penalties imposed for non-compliance.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, also Deputy Chief Minister, emphasized that these new laws are aimed at curbing organised crime in the state, with stringent action planned against offenders.

Energy Minister Bijendra Yadav, speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, highlighted the Acts' roles in enhancing crime control, providing additional security, and fostering a safer environment for the public.

The new laws also aim to enhance preventive policing to address security threats, investigate crimes, gather scientific evidence, and prosecute criminals.

They are particularly relevant given ongoing challenges such as smuggling of liquor, illegal sand mining, and encroachment of government land, he said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. However, incidents of smuggling of liquor continue to be reported from the state notwithstanding the drives against bootleggers.

Similarly, cases of illegal sand mining and encroachments of government land are also increasing, officials said.

Commenting on new laws, officials said, "These will give more teeth to the agencies responsible for checking corruption, illegal mining and violation of prohibitions laws in the state. All cases related to corruption and syndicate mafia would now be treated as serious offences with provisions of harsh punishment". PTI PKD

