Patna (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is likely to be from the BJP, sources said.

Later today, Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term after the NDA registered victory in the closely-fought legislative assembly elections.

Also Read | Pirpanjal Range in Jammu And Kashmir Receives Heavy Snowfall; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed at Jawahar Tunnel Area (Watch Video).

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats.

Also Read | Google Launches Web Stories Feature for WordPress Across Text, Caption and GIF Tools.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the NDA government. Later, he announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)