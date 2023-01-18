New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Looking to make political gains in Bihar, the BJP chose to make a point about the "misgovernance" under the JD(U)-RJD rule in the state as it picked Samrat Choudhary, its leader in the legislative council there, to make a statement on the issue of "garib kalyan" during its national executive meeting.

While the broader theme of Chaudhary's statement in the meeting on Tuesday was about the benefits of "double engine" governments in many states, he also took a swipe at the Bihar government and accused it of stalling the state's development with its confrontational attitude.

Chaudhary, a leader from political important Kushwaha community, a backward caste, accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of drailing the state's development due to his "ego".

He told PTI that projects for building 10 airports, including in cities like Purnea, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, and an AIIMS in Darbhanga could not move forward as the state government has not been able to provide land.

The Centre was to give over Rs 50,000 crore to the state for solving water issues but the state government's decision to not be part of the central scheme has stopped it, he said.

Development is taking place at a fast pace in 16 states where the BJP is in power on its own or with allies, he said.

The BJP's decision to have Chaudhary, who had earlier been in the RJD and the JD(U), to take the stage on the issue of its pro-poor policies highlights its political imperative to connect with Other Backward Classes, a must if it has to take on the state's ruling alliance which on paper, and going by previous poll figures, is arithmetically stronger.

