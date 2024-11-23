Patna, Nov 23 (PTI) The counting of votes commenced at 8 AM for bypolls to four assembly segments - Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh - in Bihar, amid tight security arrangements.

By-elections to these assembly segments were held on November 13 and the outcome is crucial for the ruling NDA, the INDIA bloc and newly floated Jan Suraaj party.

More than 12 lakh voters decided the electoral fate of 38 candidates in these four assembly seats.

All four assembly constituencies fell vacant after MLAs representing these were elected in the last Lok Sabha polls.

