Patna (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): A car overturned near the departure terminal building of Patna Airport on Saturday, officials confirmed, with no casualties reported.

Speaking to ANI, the car driver said he suddenly felt his eyes were closed before the crash.

"I was at a speed of around 10 to 20 kmph. I felt like someone came and closed my eyes all of a sudden. That's how this happened... I have been driving all my life, but such an incident had never happened to me," he said.

More details awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a tragic incident occurred in the East Champaran district, Bihar, where three passengers lost their lives after a boat overturned in the Sikrahna River near the Lakhaura police station area.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar CM expressed grief over a tragic boat accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

In a post on X on Sunday, Nitish Kumar wrote, "The boat accident in the Sikrahna River in the Lakhaura police station area of East Champaran district, resulting in the death of 3 people, is tragic." (ANI)

