Thiruvananthapuram, October 19: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, Kerala is reeling under heavy rainfall that has triggered flooding, landslides, and widespread damage across several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the intense spell is likely to continue till Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for five northern districts -- Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod -- on Sunday, while most other districts remain under a yellow alert, except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. Authorities have placed disaster management teams on high alert in the vulnerable zones. Kerala Weather Forecast: Monsoon Rains Getting Stronger in State; IMD Issues Orange Alert in 7 Districts.

In Idukki district, heavy rain claimed one life at Kumily, where Thankachan, a resident of Parappally House, died after his two-wheeler skidded off the slippery road at Vellaramkunnu on Saturday night. According to locals, his vehicle rammed into a mound of mud formed after a landslide.

Isolated landslides were reported in other parts of Idukki, causing roadblocks at Pathumuri in Vellaramkunnu. “Around midnight, a large heap of mud slid onto the road. We fear more such incidents if the rain continues,” a resident said. Kumily recorded extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday night, flooding several shops and low-lying areas. Rivers in the district are overflowing after 13 spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were opened to release excess water. India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Arrives Early in Kerala; IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Storms Across Country.

The dam’s water level stood at 139.20 feet, with 8,838 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water being discharged, officials said. In Malappuram, torrential rain inundated roads and nearly 50 houses at Vazhikkadavu. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour at Manimoola along the Gudallur–Kozhikode road. Flooding was also reported from Randampadam, Modapoyka, and nearby areas.

Locals said the flooding occurred after the Karakodan, Kalakkan, and Athithode rivers overflowed. In Kochi, roads around the South Railway Station were waterlogged following overnight rain. However, the situation began to ease by morning as the rainfall weakened and water started to recede. Authorities have urged the public to stay alert, avoid hilly terrains, and follow safety advisories as heavy downpours are expected to persist over the next few days.

