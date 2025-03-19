Patna, Mar 19 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed happiness over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members to Earth.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here, "The CM has congratulated and wished the members of Crew-9, including Sunita Williams, on their safe return from space to Earth."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Can Govt Employees Expect DA Hike Announcement? Check Latest Update.

After staying in space for such a long time, the safe return of the members of Crew-9 to Earth is a matter of great happiness. The entire journey reflects the victory of their patience and perseverance, it said.

This space mission of Sunita Williams will prove to be helpful in various aspects of human welfare, the statement said.

Also Read | Adani Group Launches India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting 'Make in India' Campaign, Partners With IGCC.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to NASA, SpaceX and astronauts for their successful return to Earth," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)