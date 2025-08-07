Patna (Bihar) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday assured teachers facing problems with recent transfers that they will be given options to choose three districts for their postings.

Kumar said the Education Department has been instructed to consider these preferences and ensure teachers are placed in their chosen or nearby areas.

He urged teachers to focus on educating children without worry.

In a post on X, Nitish Kumar wrote, "Suggestions are being received from various sources regarding the recent teacher transfers conducted by the Education Department. In the process of reviewing this, I have given clear instructions to the Education Department that for teachers facing issues related to inter-district transfers, options for three districts will be obtained from them, after which their postings will be made in those districts only."

"The task of postings within districts will be carried out by a committee of district officials so that, as far as possible, teachers are posted in their desired blocks or nearby areas. Teachers are very important for the future of children, and therefore, I humbly request that they work diligently for the education of children in Bihar without being anxious about this matter," the post reads.

Earlier on Monday, Nitish Kumar directed the Education Department to prioritise domicile residents in teacher recruitment, starting from the upcoming Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) in 2025.

The new policy will give preference to Bihar residents in teacher recruitment, ensuring that local candidates have a better chance of securing jobs.

The Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) will be conducted in 2025, followed by TRE-5 in 2026. The State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be held before TRE-5.

In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar shared, "Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been continuously working to improve the education system. A large number of teachers have been appointed to strengthen the education system. The Education Department has been directed to make necessary amendments to the relevant rules to give priority to the residents (DOMICILE) of Bihar in the recruitment of teachers. This will be implemented from TRE-4 onwards."

The policy is expected to benefit local candidates, providing them with more opportunities in the education sector. The government's efforts to strengthen the education system, including teacher recruitment and STET, aim to enhance the overall quality of education in Bihar.

"TRE-4 will be conducted in the year 2025, and TRE-5 will be conducted in the year 2026. Instructions have also been given to conduct STET before the organisation of TRE-5," the CM further said. (ANI)

