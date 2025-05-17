Patna (Bihar) [India], May 17 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated a multi-modal hub and a pedestrian subway (from the Multimodal Hub to the Railway Junction) at Patna Junction area at Bakri Bazar.

CM Nitish Kumar expressed his happiness over the completion of this project and said that the new infrastructure would significantly benefit the public.

"It is a matter of great happiness that it was inaugurated today. This was not there earlier. Now that it has been built, this will help the public a lot," CM Nitish Kumar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was also present during the inauguration.

In a post on X, Samrat Choudhary informed that the projects were completed under the "Patna Smart City Mission Project".

He added that this project will enhance passenger amenities in a modern manner.

"Today, with the Honourable Chief Minister Mr. Nitish Kumar ji, inaugurated the Multimodal Hub and the newly built subway (from the Multimodal Hub to the Railway Junction) at Bakri Bazar near GPO Golambar under the "Patna Smart City Mission Project". There was further enhancement in the passenger amenities in a modern manner." Choudhary wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Cabinet, chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, approved the renaming of Gaya town to 'Gaya Ji.'

Briefing the reporters after the cabinet meeting the State's additional chief secretary S Siddharth said that the decision was taken in view of local sentiments and the townS historical and religious significance.

Taking to X, Janata Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked CM Nitish Kumar for renaming the town

"I am thankful to the honourable Chief Minister from the bottom of my heart for this important decision of changing the name and hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of 'Gayaji'," he said.

Earlier this month, CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 1117-bed section in Towers 1 and 2 of the hospital building under the Patna Medical College and Hospital Redevelopment Project Phase 1. (ANI)

