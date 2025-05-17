Agra, May 17: In a dramatic twist to a case that was almost a decade old, an Agra court has convicted Rubina Ali to life imprisonment for killing her husband, Nirmal Singh, mere three days after the marriage in 2016. The convict was also fined INR 75,000 with a warning that she will earn a further nine-month jail sentence if the fine is not paid.

As per court files, Singh, a 45-year-old IT engineer, had wed Rubina on May 21, 2016, in Uttarakhand. The duo went back to Agra the next day. But on May 23 evening, Rubina allegedly laced Singh's milk with poison and escaped the home with costly items. Murder Caught On Camera: Agra Jeweller Yogesh Chaudhary Shot Dead During Daylight Robbery, Viral Video Surfaces.

The case was revealed on May 24 when Singh's 16-year-old son from his first wife, Bharat Solanki, discovered his father lying unconscious and Rubina gone. He informed his aunt Vishesha Devi, who resided in the neighbourhood. Singh was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead by medical professionals. Agra: Woman and Lover Plot Husband's Murder, Arrested Along with 1 Other for the Crime (Watch Video).

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Vishesha Devi, an FIR was lodged at Jagdishpura police station under sections 302 (murder) and 328 (inflicting injury with poison) of the IPC. Police subsequently arrested Rubina on June 31, 2016, from Udham Singh Nagar and on August 6 the same year registered a chargesheet.

During the trial, the court, headed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Virat Kumar Shrivastava, based its ruling on crucial witness testimonies — including that of Bharat Solanki — and a forensic science report confirming that there was poison in Singh's body. ADGC (Agra Crime) Yogesh Baghel said the court considered the full strength of evidence before handing out the life sentence earlier this week.

