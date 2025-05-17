Shimla, May 17: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially announced the Class 12 result 2025 today. A total of 86,373 students appeared for the exams, with 71,591 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 83.16%. Mehak from St. DR Public SR SEC School, Gagret, emerged as the state topper by scoring an impressive 97.2%.

The Class 12 exams were conducted from March 4 to March 29, 2025, in a single shift from 8:45 am to 12 noon. Students can check their results online on the official website hpbose.org, or through DigiLocker and SMS. HPBOSE 10 Result 2025 Out at hpbose.org: Class X Results of Himachal Pradesh Board Declared, Girls Secure Top 7 Positions.

How To Check HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 Online

Visit the official website – hpbose.org

Click on the link for “Himachal Pradesh 12th Board Result 2025”

Enter your roll number and other required details

View your result and download the mark sheet

Take a printout for future reference

How To Check HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 on DigiLocker

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Sign in using your mobile or Aadhaar number (or sign up)

Verify with OTP sent to your registered mobile

Click on ‘Issued Documents’

Search for ‘HPBOSE’ and select ‘Class 12th Marksheet 2025’

Enter your roll number to view and download the document

Approximately 1.95 lakh students appeared in Class 10 and 12 exams combined.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).