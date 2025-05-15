Patna (Bihar) [India], May 15 (ANI): Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's forceful visit to Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga, calling it an act of "hooliganism" and demanding an apology from him.

"It is very unfortunate that the country's Leader of Opposition is speaking in such a way, has resorted to hooliganism like this... We only go to the hostel for the Bihar government's scheme. No one is allowed to go there for any political meeting," Choudhary said while speaking to ANI.

He added that Bihar is progressing under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, and such acts undermine the dignity of democratic institutions.

"Bihar is moving towards development under Nitish Kumar's leadership... It is painful that where the Leader of Opposition was not allowed to go, his party leaders had booked the town hall, but still he (Rahul Gandhi) forcibly conducted the program by doing hooliganism and using force."

Calling Gandhi's actions disrespectful and unlawful, Choudhary demanded an apology on behalf of the people of Bihar and said, "This is shameful. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of Bihar."

The Police allegedly stopped Rahul Gandhi's car from going to the event at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, before he got on foot to attend and address the students at the event at the hostel.

Meanwhile, the Darbhanga district administration has filed a case against Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for violating Section 163 of the CrPC.

However, Gandhi referred to cases as "medals" and said he already has 30-32 cases against him.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna after his return from Darbhanga, Gandhi said, "I have 30-32 cases against me; these are all the medals."

Apart from this, JDU MP Sanjay Jha also questioned Rahul Gandhi's allegations that Bihar Police tried to stop him on his way to Ambedkar Hostel, stating that no "political meeting ever held in a hostel."

Jha further said that it was given as permission was sought for the town hall.

"In Darbhanga, where he (Rahul Gandhi) had sought permission, the administration did not give permission because is any political meeting ever held in a hostel? But when his party later sought permission in the town hall, they were given permission..."

Rahul Gandhi has reached Bihar's Darbhanga to launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad'. (ANI)

