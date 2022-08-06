Patna (Bihar) [India], August 6 (ANI): Five labourers were killed after a fire broke out in their boat at Rampur Diyara ghat in Patna.

"It is being said there was a cylinder explosion, but that's not the case. They were cooking near few diesel canisters, so a fire broke out. They are yet to be identified," the Bihar police said

As per the information, the blast took place somewhere in the middle of the lake when some illegal sand was transported via a boat from one end to another while the food was being cooked.

The Maner Police Station Officer, Maner Block Development Officer (BDO) and Fire fighting Officer reached the spot soon after receiving the information about the blast and five deaths.

Officer-in-Charge of Fire Fighting Office Bihta, Patna, Vikash Kumar, further informed that there were 20 labourers on the boat and the sand is being unloaded at the site.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

More detials are awaaited. (ANI)

