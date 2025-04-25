Patna, Apr 25 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday directed officers concerned to ensure that no Pakistani citizen stays in the state beyond the deadline set by the Centre.

The directions came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up the chief ministers of all states, asking them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.

The government has revoked 14 categories of visas, including those of business, conference, visitor and pilgrim, given to Pakistani nationals following the terror attack in Pahalgam. The multiple deadlines end on April 29.

"In continuation of the decisions taken by the Central government to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, all concerned officials of the districts, including District Magistrates/SSPs/SPs are directed to by the state Home department to ensure that Center's decision is effectively enforced," said a statement issued by the state government.

The Patna Police, in a statement, said that all Pakistanis who are staying in the city are women.

"While 24 women Pakistani nationals are staying on LTVs (long-term visas), three have surrendered their passports to take Indian citizenship. One Pakistani woman has been booked by Patna Police against whom trial is on here," it said.

