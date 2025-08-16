Patna (Bihar) [India], August 16 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the State government has decided to provide a "special economic package with the objective of promoting industries, and secure the future of the youth.

In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar noted that in 2020, under the Seven Resolves-2, our government fulfilled the target of providing government jobs and employment to 50 lakh youths.

"Now, our government has set a target to provide jobs and employment to 1 crore youths in the next 5 years. The government is encouraging those setting up industries and pursuing self-employment in the state by providing various facilities. Now, entrepreneurs setting up industries in Bihar will be given a special economic package"

To encourage private sectors to set up industries in Bihar, the government has decided to provide a "special economic package", he said.

"Under this, the incentive amount provided for capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and GST will be doubled. Land will be arranged in all districts for setting up industries, and industries providing more employment will be given land free of cost."

"Disputes related to the land allocated for setting up industries will be resolved. All these facilities will be provided to entrepreneurs setting up industries within the next 6 months"

He added, that in addition, several other provisions have been made to significantly assist entrepreneurs setting up industries in the state

"A detailed notification regarding this will be issued separately. The objective of this initiative by the state government is to promote industries in Bihar, ensure that the youth of Bihar become skilled and self-reliant, have access to maximum employment opportunities, and secure their future," CM Nitsh said.

The State faces assembly elections later this year (ANI)

