Patna (Bihar) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bihar Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday extended his best wishes to all women in Bihar and across the country.

He also mentioned that today, Chief Minister and JDU National President Nitish Kumar is meeting the party's women workers, highlighting the successful campaigns launched by the leader for women's empowerment.

Speaking to the media, Bihar Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, "Best wishes to all the women of Bihar and the country on the occasion of International Women's Day. Today, Chief Minister and JDU National President Nitish Kumar is meeting the party's women workers... Our leader has launched many campaigns for women's empowerment, the results of which are now visible..."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government, accusing him of failing to address the issues faced by women in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav criticized Nitish Kumar by posting a video and by calling him the "self-proclaimed creator of the universe" and "self-obsessed."

He questioned the Chief Minister's commitment to women's welfare, asking who would hold him accountable for the ongoing problems affecting women in the state.

Taking to social media, X RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Who will tie the bell of these factual figures around the neck of the self-proclaimed creator of the universe, the only knower of the universe and the self-obsessed Chief Minister of Bihar? His Bhunja Party or retired officers??"

He further wrote, "After watching this video, you will be able to guess for yourself who respects women in the House and inside Bihar and who is constantly insulting women?"

The video shared by Tejashwi Yadav was from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It highlighted issues faced by women in Bihar, such as 63% of pregnant women being malnourished and anemic, a maternal mortality rate of 118, rising cases of breast and cervical cancer, and only 59% of women in the state using menstrual products. (ANI)

