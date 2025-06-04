Patna, Jun 4 (PTI) Bihar's Cooperative Minister Prem Kumar on Wednesday flagged off the first consignment of vegetables produced by farmers in the eastern state for Lulu Mall in Dubai.

With support from Bihar State Vegetable Processing and Marketing Cooperative Federation Ltd (VEGFED), the consignment, containing 1,500 kg of vegetables, was sent to Varanasi, from where it will be shipped further, Kumar told reporters here.

"The first such consignment contains 10 varieties of vegetables including jackfruit, cauliflower, brinjal, bitter gourd and bottle gourd... Lulu Mall has demanded 45 metric tonnes of vegetables," the minister said.

"Vegetables produced in Bihar have not only crossed the state's boundaries but also crossed international borders... it is a historic occasion for both cooperative and agriculture fields," he said.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) played an important role in sending the shipment, he said, adding the move would help the state's farmers get better prices for their quality produce.

Further, the minister said 200 'tarkari' (vegetable) retail outlets, beside Sudha milk parlours, will be opened in several parts of the state in the coming days.

"In all, there is a plan to open 534 'tarkari' retail outlets. As of now, plots have been identified for opening 200 outlets and funds have also been released for the same," he added.

