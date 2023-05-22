Begusarai( Bihar) [India], May 22 ( ANI): Bihar police on Monday conducted a raid in Bhagwanpur village of Begusarai district and arrested two persons allegedly possessing liquor, said the authorities. Bihar is a dry state where the sale of alcohol has been prohibited since 2016 under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

"We conducted a raid in Bhagwanpur village and detained 2 persons with liquor," said Pramod Kumar sub-inspector, Excise.

The police said the raid was interfered with by some miscreants who pelted stones and bricks at the police personnel. And the police team had to fire shots in the air in order to contain the situation.

"Some people interfered and tried to stop us. They pelted stones and bricks. We had to fire shots into the air. No one was injured in the firing," Pramod Kumar said.

In March this year, Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered 14 bottles of liquor during a raid at the residence of SP Sinha - the owner of Patna's famous Maurya Hotel, a police official had said.

The ED officials who recovered the carton of liquor handed it to the Rupaspur police station and later a case was registered in the Roopspur police station under sections of the Prohibition and Excise Act, said the officer. (ANI)

