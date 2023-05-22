Mumbai, May 22: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Hyderabad, a 32-year-old Amazon delivery executive sustained injuries after he fell from the third floor of a building while trying to save himself from a customer's dog. The shocking incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the delivery executive identified as Md Ilyas visited the third floor of the apartment building to deliver a package.

Notably, this is the second such incident that has taken place in the city since January 2023. As per a report in the Indian Express, the incident took place at Srinidhi Heights apartments in Panchavati Colony near Manikonda. Reportedly, the Amazon executive had come to a customer's house on the third floor of the building to deliver a mattress the customer had ordered. Hyderabad: Scared of Dog, Swiggy Delivery Boy Jumps Off Third Floor of Building in Hyderabad, Sustains Critical Injuries.

How Did Ilyas Fall From the Third Floor?

Cops said that Ilyas fell when he tried to evade the dog who was charging towards him. A police officer said that Ilyas was delivering the package when the customer's pet dog, a labrador came charging towards him as the door of the house was open. Ilyas jumped over the parapet wall in order to save himself from the charging pet dog, the officer said.

Soon after he jumped, the customer and other residents of the building came to Ilyas's rescue, however, it was too late as he slipped and fell from the third floor. Illyas, who was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment is now said to be out of danger. After the incident came to light, the Raidurgam police lodged a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Dog Attack in Telangana: Eight-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Hanamkonda District.

Meanwhile, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) issued a statement asking customers to tie their pets when the delivery agent comes to deliver items. The Union's Shaik Salauddin also demanded action against dog owners for their negligence.

