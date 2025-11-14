Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh on Friday secured a victory from Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna district by a margin of 28,206 votes.

The Jailed MLA secured 91,416 votes against the RJD candidate and Surajbhan Singh's wife, Veena Devi, who got 63,210 votes.

Jan Suraaj Party's Priadarshi Piyush finished in third spot with 19,365 votes.

Anant Kumar Singh was arrested earlier, before the polling began in Bihar, by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said.

SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. Singh was taken before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Patna.

Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh.

The electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, was centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative.

Meanwhile, the NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 195-mark in the latest trends.

As per the Election Commission, as of now, the BJP has won 30 seats and is leading on 61. The JDU has won 19, LJP(RV) 2, HAM 1.

The RJD has also won 5 seats and is leading on 20 others. The Congress has won 1, AIMIM 4 and CPI (ML)(L) 1.

The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like the BJP and JD(U), with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

