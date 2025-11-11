Patna, November 11: A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of Bihar assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of polls. Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 15.34 per cent was recorded in Araria , 14.95 per cent in Arwal , 15.43 per cent in Aurangabad, 15.14 per cent in Banka, 13.43 per cent in Bhagalpur, 13.81 per cent in Jahanabad, 15.08 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 13.77 per cent in Katihar, 13.46 per cent in Nawada, 15.04 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 15.54 per cent in Purnia, 14.11 per cent in Purvi Champaran, 14.16 per cent in Rohtas, 13.94 per cent in Sheohar, 13.49 per cent in Sitamarhi and 14.85 per cent in Supaul. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: Polling Begins in 122 Constituencies; By-Polls in 8 Seats Across 6 States and 1 UT.

Polling Underway in Bihar

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats. Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six states and one union territory. These constituencies are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third voters will also cast their vote in the elections. The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: Polling Begins for Final Phase of Polls in 122 Constituencies (Watch Videos).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi). Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

Out of the 122 seats, 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each. Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district.

Out of all these seats, the BJP won 42 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five. NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power. Jan Suraaj is also confident of its prospects.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

