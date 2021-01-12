Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,57,334 as 344 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,443, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The total COVID-19 recoveries increased to 2,51,858 as 214 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's coronavirus recovery rate to 97.87 per cent, it said.

Of the four deaths, two were reported from Patna district and one fatality each from Saran and Purnea, the bulletin said, adding that Patna district alone has recorded 400 deaths.

The 344 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Patna (135), Begusarai (31), Muzaffarpur and Jehanbadd (13 each), Rohtas (12) while 30 districts reported cases in single digit and two other districts registered no fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 4,033 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the total cases reported in the state, Patna district alone recorded 50,896 cases

The state has so far tested 1.94 crore samples for COVID-19, including 95,347 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

