Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], February 4 (ANI): A special team of the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation against Naxalites recovered 1178 live cartridges (.3006 MM) hidden in a plastic bucket in the western hill area adjacent to village Langurahi of Chakbandha hill in Aurangabad district on Friday, a press release stated.

Last month, in a big success for Gaya Police, a huge quantity of arms and cartridges including an AK-47 were recovered from the hideout of Naxalites, and pressure ID was also found.

The Gaya Police had information about the presence of Naxalites in the southern area of the Gaya district for the last few days. Based on the received information, intensive raids were conducted by Gaya police, CoBRA and CRPF soldiers. After intensive search operations at various hideouts, a huge quantity of arms and cartridges including AK-47 were recovered from the hideout of Naxalites, pressure ID was also found.

A large quantity of state-of-the-art weapons, magazines, pressure IDs and dozens of live cartridges have been recovered from the Ladunia Pahar, Karibadobha and Tikwathan areas of Chhakrabandha police station area. (ANI)

