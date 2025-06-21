Buxar (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): An SUV plunged into the Ganga River on Friday night after breaking through the railing of the Veer Kunwar Singh Setu (Ganga Bridge) on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, police said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Singh said that the vehicle, a Scorpio, was reportedly moving at high speed when it broke the bridge's railing and fell into the river.

"We received information that a Scorpio broke the railing and has fallen into the water. The rescue operation has started. The locals have said that the speed of the car was high. The number of passengers is not clear," the SHO told reporters.

The incident occurred around 9:00 PM on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at very high speed from the Uttar Pradesh side toward Bihar when the driver lost control, rammed into the railing, and the SUV plunged into the Ganga.

Upon receiving information about the accident, multiple police teams from Buxar Nagar Police Station, Buxar Industrial Police Station, and Ganga Bridge Police Station rushed to the scene. Buxar SDM and Circle Officer (CO) also arrived at the site to oversee the situation.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers immediately launched rescue operations.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

