Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], June 25 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy was killed and three persons sustained injuries following an explosion in a house in Babarganj area in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place under the limits of Babarganj police station, they said.

Police said that information was received regarding a cylinder blast, but the actual reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

"We got information about a cylinder blast in the evening. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire brigade teams are present at the spot. The explosion is being investigated. Debris clearance underway," Anand Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhagalpur said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

