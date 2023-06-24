Mumbai, June 24: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati or IIT Guwahati declared the JEE Advanced AAT exam result 2023 today, June 24. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) examination 2023 can visit the official website of IIT Jee at jeeadv.ac.in to check and download their results.

The IIT Institute conducted the JEE Advanced AAT exam on June 21 at various exam centres across the country. The online registration for JEE Advanced AAT 2023 exam began on June 18 while the last date to submit the application form was June 19. It must be noted that only those candidates who secure marks above the cut-off will be declared "Pass" in the JEE Advanced AAT test. TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2023 Released at tspsc.gov.in: Telangana Public Service Commission Releases Hall Ticket for July 1 Examination, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

How To Check JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "AAT 2023 result" link

Next, enter using your login credentials

Now, click on submit

Your JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

While there is no separate ranking in the AAT examination, seats will be allotted to candidates solely on the basis of the category-wise All India Rank (AIR)) in the JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination. The institute will offer B. Architecture program only to those candidates who will be declared pass in the AAT exam. CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Exams on June 26, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Here's the direct link to check JEE Advanced AAT result 2023. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2023 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).