Aurangabad (Bihar), May 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Wednesday allegedly poisoned her four children, before attempting suicide, leading to the death of her three daughters, officials said.

The woman and her six-year-old son are in a critical condition.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks: Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Immediate Filing of FIR Against BJP Leader Over His Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The deceased have been identified as Suryamani Kumari (five), Radha Kumari (three) and Shivani Kumari (one).

The woman, identified as Sonia Devi, and her son Ritesh Kumar (six) are battling for their lives at a government hospital in Aurangabad.

Also Read | Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operation; India Sure to Be Naxal-Free by Mar 31, 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The incident took place at Rafiganj railway station in Aurangabad.

Speaking to reporters, RPF inspector Ram Sumer said, "In the morning, we received information that a woman and her children were lying unconscious at the Rafiganj railway station."

"Railway police, along with local police and officials reached the spot, and found the woman and her four children in a critical condition. They were taken to the nearest hospital, where three of the children were declared dead. The woman and her six-year-old son were shifted to Sadar hospital for better treatment and their condition is stated to be critical," he added.

Rafiganj police station SHO Shambhu Kumar said some dispute between the woman and her husband was suspected to be the reason behind her taking the extreme step.

Her family members claimed she consumed some poisonous substance and also gave it to her children, the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

"The exact cause of the deaths can only be known after the post-mortem examination. Statements of the victims' family members are also being recorded," the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)