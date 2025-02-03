India News | Bill in Lok Sabha to Establish Institute of Rural Management Anand in Gujarat as an University

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is slated to be presented in the Lok Sabha today, is further postponed.

According to the list of business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to introduce a bill in Lok Sabha on Monday to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a university to be known as the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University and to declare the same as an institution of national importance to impart technical and management education and training in the cooperative sector.

The bill aims to promote cooperative research and development and to attain standards of global excellence in order to realise the vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" and to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country through a network of institutions.

The Lok Sabha Secretary General is also to lay on the table two bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Third Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha and assented to by the President.

Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad is also set to present the fourth report of the Committee on External Affairs on ,,Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2024-25.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy is also to lay the reports of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on the action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations of the committee contained in its 351st report on the subject ,,Functioning of National Academies and other Cultural Institutions".

Meanwhile, MP Chandrasekhar Azad protested today in front of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's statue at Prerna Sthal, Parliament, against the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Ayodhya, and has also submitted an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss the issue. This issue has also been raised by the Congress and the SP which have demanded a discussion on the subject.

In the upper House Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has given notice to discuss the ongoing incidents of disrespect to Babsaheb Ambedkar.

Notably, the budget session of Parliament began on January 31 and will continue till April 4. (ANI)

