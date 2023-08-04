New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Bills worth Rs 10-12 crore are received under the government's CGHS every day and all pending bills, including those received, are cleared on a day-to-day basis, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on Friday.

The health ministry has cleared around Rs 1,446 crore worth of bills under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) between February and July, he said

Also Read | WB JELET Result 2023 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: West Bengal Board Declares JELET Examination Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Rank Card.

Bills estimated to be worth Rs 1,510 crore have been received under the CGHS in the current financial year (from April 2023 to July 2023) out of which payments made till July 30 are approximately Rs 1,165 crore, the Lower House of Parliament was informed.

"Since, bills of Rs 10-12 crore are received every day, all the pending bills, including those received are cleared, on a day-to-day basis," Mandaviya said.

Also Read | Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023: Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Make Way for Greater Integration and Jointness Among Three Defence Services.

To clear all backlog of pending bills, and for regular clearance of bills, the number of sanctioning authorities has been increased from 35 to 390 by engaging all CMOs in-charge in CGHS Wellness Centres vide an order dated May 22, 2023, the minister said.

"By adopting these measures, credit bills worth Rs 30-35 crore are processed by sanctioning authorities every day," the minister said.

He added that after timely settlement of hospital bills, revision of CGHS rates for consultation, ICU and room rent, and radiological and imaging investigations, hospitals are willingly extending treatment facilities.

Since April, 90 new hospitals or diagnostic centres have come on the panel of the CGHS and more hospitals are applying for empanelment, the minister said.

The vision of CGHS is "Your health our Goal" and it provides comprehensive health care to its beneficiaries, through 340 allopathic wellness centres and 107 AYUSH units, 18 polyclinics, the ministry said.

Services provided under CGHS include out-door patient treatment and issue of medicines, specialist consultation at government and empanelled hospitals, and in-patient treatment at government and empanelled hospitals, including cancer treatment.

Fortnightly webinars are also organised for CGHS beneficiaries on health-related topics, including those on lifestyle-related conditions, it said.

Mandaviya said 25 per cent of the webinars include topics from the AYUSH stream of medicine. "The aim is to provide support to CGHS beneficiaries for a healthy long life," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)