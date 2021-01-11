Aurangabad, Jan 11 (PTI) The number of bird deaths over the past few days in Kendrewadi in Latur, some 265 kilometres from here, reached 225 on Monday, officials said.

Samples have been sent to check for the presence of bird flu virus and the reports are awaited, they added.

Speaking on the deaths, district animal husbandry officer Shirish Kokane said over 500 birds were found in a 350 square feet area whereas, ideally, each on of them should have at least one square foot of space for itself.

"As per our primary survey, there are almost 15,000 birds in a one kilometre periphery of the place where the deaths have taken place," he added.

On Sunday, the Latur district administration had ordered the creation of an "alert zone" in a 10-kilometre radius around Kendrewadi in Ahmedpur tehsil.

