The United States has officially launched a massive tariff refund process, offering long-awaited relief to businesses impacted by duties imposed under President Donald Trump. Starting April 20, 2026, companies can begin filing claims through a newly developed federal system following a landmark court ruling.

The move comes after the US Supreme Court struck down the tariff regime earlier this year, declaring it unconstitutional. While the refund portal marks a significant step forward, officials warn that the process will be complex, phased, and could take months or even years to fully complete.

Why Are Tariff Refunds Being Issued?

The refunds stem from a February 20 ruling by the Supreme Court, which found that tariffs imposed under a 1977 emergency powers law were not legally valid. The administration had justified the tariffs by citing the US trade deficit as a national emergency.

However, the court ruled that the move overstepped executive authority and infringed on Congress’s power to levy taxes. This decision effectively nullified the tariffs and triggered demands for refunds from affected businesses.

The US Court of International Trade later clarified that companies affected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are entitled to reimbursements, forcing the government to act. US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Donald Trump Announces 10% Global Tariff on All Nations, Says New Trade Order Takes Effect Almost Immediately.

How the Refund System Works

The refund process is being managed by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has introduced a digital claims system called the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE).

Integrated into the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE), the CAPE portal allows importers and authorised brokers to submit detailed claims identifying tariff payments and shipments. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Donald Trump’s Global Tariffs in Landmark Ruling.

To receive refunds, businesses must first enrol in CBP’s electronic payment system, provide banking details, and ensure all documentation is accurate. Once approved, refunds are expected within a 60 to 90-day window, though delays are possible.

USD 166 Billion at Stake Across Thousands of Businesses

The scale of the refund programme is unprecedented. According to CBP data, over 330,000 importers paid tariffs under the invalidated policy, amounting to approximately USD 166 billion.

Of this, nearly USD 127 billion is already linked to businesses that have registered for electronic refunds. As of mid-April, more than 56,000 importers had enrolled, positioning them for early payouts. The total refund amount could rise further due to interest payments.

Why Refunds Are Being Rolled Out in Phases

The US government is implementing the refunds in stages to manage the enormous volume of claims. The first phase prioritises recent tariff payments that are easier to process, including those still under assessment or within 80 days of finalisation.

Older claims will be addressed later as the system scales up. Officials say this phased approach is necessary to avoid system overload and ensure accuracy in payments.

Challenges That Could Delay Payments

Despite the launch, several hurdles remain. Technical issues, documentation errors, and compliance checks could slow down the process. Any discrepancies in claims may require additional review, extending timelines beyond the standard 60 to 90 days.

Ongoing legal challenges could also impact the scope and speed of refunds, with some estimates suggesting the process could take years to fully complete.

Will Consumers Get Any Refunds?

Direct refunds to consumers are unlikely. Tariffs are legally paid by importers, not customers, even though businesses often pass on costs through higher prices.

Some companies, however, have hinted at indirect benefits. FedEx stated, “Supporting our customers as they navigate regulatory changes remains our top priority… we plan to begin filing claims on April 20.” Retailers like Costco have also suggested possible price adjustments.

Still, there is no legal obligation for businesses to pass refunds to consumers.

What Lies Ahead

For businesses, the refunds could significantly improve cash flow and offset past losses. However, navigating the claims process will require time, accuracy, and compliance.

As the CAPE system expands and more claims are processed, the refund programme is set to remain a key focus of US trade policy, with long-term implications for businesses, consumers, and regulatory frameworks worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).