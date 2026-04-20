Bhooth Bangla has been one of the most anticipated films of 2026, generating massive buzz and excitement ever since its announcement. With an entertaining trailer, chartbuster songs, and intriguing posters, the film finally made its grand worldwide theatrical release recently. The long wait clearly paid off, as audiences thronged cinemas, leading to a strong opening weekend at the box office.

The film witnessed remarkable growth over its first three days. It opened with an impressive ₹21.60 crore on Day 1, followed by a significant jump to ₹25.65 crore on Day 2. The momentum peaked on Day 3, with the film collecting a massive ₹30.20 crore. This brings its total India Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) to a solid ₹77.45 crore within just three days. 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office: Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Bring Back Glory for Akshay Kumar With INR 21.60 Crore Opening in India.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Crosses INR 75 Crore in 3 Days

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Backed by strong pre-release buzz and highly positive word of mouth, Bhooth Bangla has exceeded expectations and delivered an outstanding performance. The phenomenal Day 3 surge highlights the growing audience interest and acceptance across the country. Notably, the film has also managed to surpass the collections of several of Akshay Kumar’s recent releases, marking a significant achievement. Bhooth Bangla Roars at the Box Office - Smashes INR 21.60 Crore on Day One, Surpassing All Expectations!.

This impressive start indicates that the film is steadily winning hearts and building strong momentum. With such a powerful opening weekend, Bhooth Bangla is well-positioned to continue its box office dominance in the coming days, promising even bigger numbers ahead for this family entertainer.

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla is now released in theaters.