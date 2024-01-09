New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday expressed concerns over poor quality of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) prepared by consultants for the construction of highways, saying that no good work has been done in this regard in the last 10 years.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari said some officers of state-owned NHAI are responsible for bankruptcy of various infrastructure companies.

"In the last 10 years, no good work had been done in preparation of DPRs... I am worried about the poor quality of DPRs prepared by consultants," the road transport and highways minister said.

He added that it is regrettable that full payments are not made to DPR consultants by the government.

Gadkari said the entire effort in the ministry is to float the tender for construction of highways, without focus on the quality.

There is not a single highways project that does not have black spots, he added.

Gadkari exhorted NHAI to hire competent people for DPR preparation for the construction of highways.

