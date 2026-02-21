Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], February 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Bhikiyasen on Saturday to attend the Peepalpani last rites ceremony of the late Satish Nainwal, brother of Ranikhet MLA Pramod Nainwal and former Block Pramukh of Bhikiyasen.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Satish Nainwal, paid his tributes, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Praying for peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister said he hoped God would grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

He described the late Satish Nainwal as an active public representative associated with social causes, who played a significant role in regional development and public service. His untimely passing, he said, is an irreparable loss to the area.

Offering words of comfort to the family, Dhami assured them that the state government stands with them during this time of grief.

Earlier today, Dhami also participated in the closing ceremony of the three-day Tribal Conclave 2026, organised by the Niti-Mana Tribal Welfare Committee at Birhi (Bedubagad) in Chamoli district.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the resolution of issues related to the winter migration of the Niti Valley Bhotiya tribe and other land matters, construction of a community hall at the Bedubagad Bhotiya camp, installation of a statue and development of a park in memory of the late Gaura Devi, beautification of Bairaskund Temple, and measures to secure the land of the Bedubagad camp.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office also said, "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the release of Rs 90.36 crore for 40 proposed works across various departments related to the Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations."

Further CM office asserted that "additionally, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 3.47 crore under the Sports Department for the Chief Minister Udiyman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana for the year 2025-26. He also sanctioned Rs 19.75 lakh for the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, Dehradun, to provide free online coaching for differently-abled students preparing for the civil services examination." (ANI)

