Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Serie A 2025-26 leaders Inter Milan face a challenging away fixture against Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare on 21 February. Following a vital home victory over Juventus, Cristian Chivu's side are eager to solidify their position at the top of the Serie A table during Matchday 26.

Lecce vs Inter Milan Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 21.

Venue: Via Del Mare in Lecce

Time: 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Lecce vs Inter Milan Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. However, the match will be available to stream on the DAZN World website and app, which will require a pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Lecce vs Inter Milan live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles.

Lecce vs Inter Milan Team News

Inter Milan enter the match with an impressive domestic record, boasting a comfortable lead over their title rivals. Despite a recent midweek setback against Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League, their league form remains formidable, featuring a string of defensive masterclasses.

Lecce, currently sitting 17th, approach the game with renewed confidence after securing consecutive league wins, including a recent 2-0 victory over Cagliari. Manager Eusebio Di Francesco will hope his side can defy the odds and breach an Inter defence that has kept six consecutive league clean sheets against the Giallorossi.

