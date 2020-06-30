New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Gold in the national capital jumped Rs 119 to Rs 49,306 per 10 gram on Tuesday following rise in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold prices had closed at Rs 49,187 per 10 gram.

Silver also rose by Rs 1,408 to Rs 49,483 per kg from Rs 48,075 per kg on Monday.

In the international market, gold traded with gains at USD 1,773 per ounce and silver at USD 17.86 per ounce.

"Gold prices continued upside on Tuesday on weak global cues which fetched safe-haven interest from the investors," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

