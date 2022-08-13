New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Students of Delhi schools have been learning the concepts of entrepreneurship and also establishing start-ups at a young age, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Sisodia, who visited SKV Shankar Nagar and SKV Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Saturday, said business ideas from students will give a "boost to the Indian economy" and can help the country "get rid of unemployment".

Also Read | Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Congress Likely To Hold Meeting With CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on August 16.

"By learning the concepts of entrepreneurship and establishing start-ups at a young age, students in Delhi government schools are becoming responsible citizens as well as smart entrepreneurs," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister.

The students, during their interaction with the deputy chief minister, said the Business Blasters programme has "helped them develop the skills of teamwork, planning, risk management, leadership, client management, networking and time management”.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Deputy Director And Other Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Some of the business ideas presented to the deputy chief minister by the students were sofas made of old tyres, organic soap, organic lipstick, chocolates, alternatives to plastic bags and decorative items for home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)