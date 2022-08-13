Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Deputy Director and other posts. The deadline for the submission of application form is September 1. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information), Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 2 vacancies

Deputy Director of Flying Training, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 4

Scientific Officer (Non Destructive) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: 1 vacancy

Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence: 1 vacancy

Senior Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence: 1 vacancy

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 vacancy

Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 vacancy

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting: 22 vacancies

Principal in Railway Degree College, Secunderabad, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 1 vacancy

Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology: 1vacancy

Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works(Civil), Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 2 vacancy

Application fee:

Candidates must pay a fee of ₹ 25 as application fee

There is no charge for candidates for SC/ST/PwBD/women. Male candidates from the Gen/OBC/EWS categories are not eligible for "fee exemptions" and must pay the entire prescribed amount.

Application Process:

The commission has notified that candidates have to register online through official website upsconline.nic.in only, and applications received through any other mode won’t be accepted.

Candidates are needed to upload all the documents/certificates in support of the claims made in the application.

Certificate or marksheet of 10th standard (or equivalent) indicating the date of birth, is required.

Degree/Diploma certificate will be needed as a proof of educational qualification claimed. In its absence, a provisional certificate along with marksheets of all academic years, is required.

The candidates need to take out the print of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) after submitting it successfully.

The candidates are advised to submit ORA well in advance without waiting for the closing date.

