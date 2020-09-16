Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (PTI) A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP has demanded allotment of suitable land in Delhi for setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library.

Sasmit Patra said setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library would add to the richness and diversity of the national capital as well as showcase to the world the rich culture, heritage, legacy and traditions of Odisha.

Patra, in a statement on Tuesday, said he has raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

"Odisha is a land of culture and tradition. While the dance form of Odissi has achieved worldwide acclaim, Odia language is recognized as one of the six classical languages in India. Odia cuisine, textiles, handloom and handicrafts are known for their richness in culture," he said.

However, people of Odisha do not have a suitable permanent space in Delhi, where they can showcase such cultural richness of the state, he said.

The BJD MP said states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been provided space in the national capital to host cultural and social events for the promotion of their respective state's culture but Odisha has been denied the privilege.

This initiative of showcasing Odia cultural richness and talent would also attract both foreign and domestic tourists, popularising the culture and cultural forms of Odisha, he added.

Patra said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on December 7, 2019, had written to the Union Housing and Urban Development Minister seeking a suitable piece of land in Delhi for the purpose.

