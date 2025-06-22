Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 22 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra, along with other party leaders and workers, visited the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to offer prayers for the speedy recovery of BJD President and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said that people from all sections of society have come together to pray for Patnaik's health.

Also Read | British Airways Flight BA276 Bound for London Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Middle East Airspace Closure Amid Iran, US, Israel Tensions.

"People from all strata of the society - from senior citizens to Har Har Mahadev committee and many people across party lines - have joined in since Naveen Ji is an adored leader of Odisha... Today he is undergoing treatment and the people are praying for his healthy recovery... Today he will undergo surgery if required," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, members of the Odia community and BJD leaders in Delhi gathered at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas to offer prayers for his health and speedy recovery.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on June 23-24 for Routine Maintenance Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

A 'akhand deep' was lit at the temple as a symbol of hope and healing, with emotional appeals made for Patnaik's successful operation and quick return to public life.

While speaking to ANI, former MP and BJD leader Amar Patnaik said, "We have gathered here at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi, along with members of the Odia community residing in the capital. As you know, our former Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, is undergoing surgery in Mumbai tomorrow morning. Just like yesterday, when people from every corner of Odisha came together in prayer for his speedy recovery, we, who are currently in Delhi and not in Bhubaneswar, have come to the Lord Jagannath temple here. We lit a lamp and prayed that his surgery goes smoothly and he recovers soon so he can once again serve the people of Odisha, as he always has."

He further added, "Naveen Patnaik ji is a leader who believes that the true essence of politics is public service. For him, politics is a spiritual journey, a passion to serve the underprivileged. I believe there's no other leader like him in India. When his health is a concern, we are deeply worried and have come to pray for his recovery."

Patnaik is scheduled to undergo treatment for cervical arthritis on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)