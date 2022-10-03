Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused a ruling DMK legislator of allegedly demanding 40 per cent kickback while discussing implementation of infrastructure works.

Posting a video of the MLA discussing issues with panchayat heads, on his Twitter handle, Annamalai said: "DMK MLA is seen demanding a 40% commission. Not surprising though! The @arivalayam government wouldn't bat an eyelid as they are engineers of this corruption. Curious to know who the "Periyavar" is!"

Also Read | Gujarat: Communal Clash in Savli Over Displaying Religions Flag; 36 Arrested.

The legislator was heard discussing with panchayat chairman and others about tenders that were getting delayed in the video that went viral since Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)