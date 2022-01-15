Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Labelling the BJP 'anti-women', the Congress on Saturday said the saffron party's stand was clear as it gave tickets to only 10 per cent women in its first list of 107 candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP has always involved itself in anti-women politics. It can never serve the interests of women and this is clearly evident from its first list of candidates," Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Misra said in a statement.

On the other hand, the Congress party has always stood for the respect and security of women and has opposed the BJP government's policy of suppression, she said.

"The BJP today (Saturday) released a list of 107 candidates in which only 10 per cent women have got a place. And these women belong to the influential class," Misra said, adding that her party has, however, fulfilled its pledge to give 40 per cent seats to women in its very first list.

Misra said the Congress has fielded women who are fighting against inequality, injustice and putting forth their point of view prominently before the entire state.

The BJP on Saturday released the first list of 107 candidates for the seats going to polls in the first two phases.

