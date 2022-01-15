Chatra, January 15: Police have arrested a man after he allegedly murdered his seven-month pregnant wife at a village in Chatra district of Jharkhand on Thursday, reportedly after she turned down his request to give him money for buying liquor. The accused was arrested and sent to jail on Friday, according to a report in The Times of India.

The accused who has been identified as Tileshwar got married to Priya Devi on May 25 last year. According to Priya’s brother Naresh Ganjhu, who is a Hazaribag resident, Tileshwar used to consume liquor regularly and beat up Priya. He even sold off household articles to buy booze, Naresh stated. Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held

Naresh further stated that on Thursday, Priya refused to give Tileshwar money for purchasing liquor, following which he thrashed her. He then strangulated Priya to death. The police, after receiving information, arrived at the crime scene and sent the deceased woman’s body to Chatra Sadar Hospital for postmortem examination.

The police managed to apprehend Tileshwar, who had fled after committing the crime. He was booked under relevant provisions. He was sent to jail on Friday.

This comes a week after a man killed his 20-year-old son for intervening in a row with his wife in Ratu, Jharkhand. The accused was under influence of alcohol. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Kills Son for Intervening in Row With Wife in Ratu; Absconding

The accused identified as Rafiq Khan often fought with his wife. Reportedly, the accused came home intoxicated and started thrashing his wife on Friday evening. However, when their son, Ekram intervened, a heated argument erupted between the two. The situation escalated when the accused stabbed Ekram with a sharp object. Following this, the accused locked himself in the room. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

