Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the biased actions of West Bengal Police under its current Director General of Police (DGP) and failure in protecting the people in the recent violence on Ram Navami.

"With due regards, I again beg to draw your kind attention to Law and Order situation of West Bengal. You are already aware of the recent violence perpetrated on the Ram Bhaktas, general Hindu people and our leaders and workers during the Ram navami processions and still continuing, about which I have also written. Yesterday evening also there were heavy stone pelting in Rail Stations in Hooghly District for which Train services were suspended and this could not be continued without the support of ruling party of West Bengal i.e., TMC and its top leadership," the letter read.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Cancer Patient, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19, Dies at Tuticorin Hospital.

"But the most unfortunate part is the role of Police under the present Director General of Police Mannoj Malaviya IPS, which has completely lost its Spine and impartiality. Instead of protecting the life and properties of ordinary peoples particularly the Hindus affected, it is harassing and arresting them while looking a blind eye to the actual culprits and criminals from the minority community when they can be easily identified from CCTV footages and Videos which are already circulating in social medias, only to please the Chief Minister who is blatantly appeasing the criminals and anti national forces for minority vote bank which is drifting away from her," the letter added.

"Our senior leaders and Member of Parliaments are also not allowed to visit the affected areas while TMC leaders and Ministers are roaming the areas. Even myself was also blocked 5 km away on Highway from visiting Rishra where Dilip Ghosh, Hon'ble MP was attacked. The Democratic Rights are also being Curtailed by the Police of West Bengal under Malaviya. Your personal intervention is therefore highly solicited and also requesting to look into any violation of CCS conducts Rules and DOPT Guidelines," the letter further stated.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 13th Roza of Ramzan on April 5 in Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Other Cities of India.

Notbaly, train movement was suspended in the Howrah-Bandel section for about 3 hours due to stone pelting at Rishra, informed officials on Tuesday.

The train services however resumed post-midnight when the situation improved.

Earlier on Monday evening, a fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in West Bengal's Hooghly district forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kausik Mitra, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station.

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)