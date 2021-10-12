Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying 'Ganga Maiya' and leaving it in the same dirty conditions as it was before.

Yadav who was addressing a rally in Kanpur, part of his Samajwadi Vijay Yatra, alleged that this government has betrayed people.

"BJP has betrayed Ganga Mayya, it is still dirty as it was earlier. Kanpur is a big city. Here there is business, employment. The people of Kanpur have seen their ruin. BJP's Center and UP Government have cheated farmers, snatched jobs, inflation has increased... BJP govt has betrayed people," SP leader said.

Yadav expressed his hope that his ongoing Samajwadi Vijay Yatra will wipe out the BJP in the coming assembly elections.

"Samajwadi Party will continuously run this Vijay Yatra to seek blessing from people. BJP's will lose power. We are going among the people through this Vijayarath Yatra so that BJP is wiped out from Uttar Pradesh," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

UP Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh reacted to Yadav's claim and suggested him to visit Prayagraj to see how clean the Ganga and Yamuna are.

"I want to say to Akhilesh Yadav to visit Prayagraj and see how clean Ganga and Yamuna are. Through this yatra, (Akhilesh Yadav) will see the work done by our govt which he was supposed to do," said UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from Tuesday. (ANI)

