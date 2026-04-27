India News | BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, CM Bhajanlal Sharma Inaugurate District Party Offices in Rajasthan

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], April 27 (ANI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday inaugurated seven newly built district party offices and laid the foundation stone of two more in Rajasthan, alongside Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and predicted that a BJP government would be formed in West Bengal on May 4.

Addressing the gathering in Tonk, Nabin praised CM Bhajanlal Sharma's governance and said Rajasthan, which was grappling with a power crisis under the previous government, had now overcome it and was moving towards self-reliance in solar energy. He also mentioned the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a significant initiative under the current government.

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Taking a swipe at Congress over the Women's Reservation Bill, Nabin said the party and its alliance partners had worked to block women's participation when it was their turn.

"Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our government is working to provide security to mothers and sisters across the country, to give them respect, and to enhance their self-respect. When it was their turn to participate, the Congress and its alliance partners worked to stop it," Nabin said.

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On the BJP's organisational strength, Nabin said the party's goal was not just to be the world's largest party but its most popular one, and that it was the hard work of party workers that had brought it to where it stands today.

"BJP is not just the world's largest party -- we have to make it the world's most popular party. The party has reached here through the hard work of its workers. Now we have to take it forward with the youth," he said.

Describing party offices as centres of resolve rather than mere structures of brick and sand, Nabin said, "A party office is not a centre made of bricks and sand. It is a centre of our resolve and thought. PM Modi always says that BJP's biggest strength is our workers."

Recalling his first visit to Rajasthan in 2006 after becoming an MLA for the first time, Nabin said the state had always held a special place for him, with memories of the chants of "Dal-baati churma- Rajasthani surma" in the Yuva Morcha.

Expressing confidence ahead of the West Bengal election results, Nabin declared that a BJP government would be formed in the state on May 4.

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase for the remaining 142 Assembly seats in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29, with counting of votes to take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)