Mitali Bag Injured in Hooghly: TMC MP’s Vehicle Vandalised During Election Rally in West Bengal’s Goghat; Party Blames BJP As Violence Erupts (See Pics and Video)

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Kolkata, April 27: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Arambagh in West Bengal, Mitali Bag, was injured after she came under attack in Hooghly district’s Goghat on Monday afternoon while she was on her way to attend an election rally of party national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Her car was reportedly vandalised in the incident, and she sustained injuries while seated in the front seat beside the driver. The TMC MP accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters of carrying out the attack. She was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

“Look how the BJP miscreants have vandalised the car. Voting has not started yet. Look how a woman’s voice is being suppressed,” the parliamentarian said, alleging that the attackers tried to kill her. The BJP, however, denied the allegations and accused TMC workers of triggering the violence. Debdeep Chatterjee Murder in Asansol: Congress Leader Lynched in West Bengal; 3 Arrested, Rahul Gandhi Condemns Killing (Watch Video).

TMC MP Mitali Bag Injured in Hooghly Attack

Indian lawmaker Mitali Bag assaulted by PM Modi's BJP. Her car was ransacked & she got injured in the scuffle. She was earlier asked by paramilitary soldiers to prove her gender when she refused to be frisked by male personnel. No action from India's Poll Body yet. #BengalPoll pic.twitter.com/SDH0bD6Q0V — Seema Sengupta (@SeemaSengupta5) April 27, 2026

#TMC MP Mitali Bag’s vehicle vandalised in Hooghly’s Goghat today. TMC MP raises allegations of attack against BJP. Although BJP denies the allegation of attack. pic.twitter.com/z2gCpRUsNX — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) April 27, 2026

#WATCH | AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee met TMC MP Mitali Bag at Arambagh Hospital. TMC MP from Arambagh, Mitali Bag, claimed that her car was attacked during campaigning, and blamed BJP workers for being behind it. (Source: AITC) https://t.co/wMmwy9PWI8 pic.twitter.com/Genhmmuh1C — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026

Former BJP Arambagh president and party candidate from Pursurah, Biman Ghosh, said, “Campaigning was going on here in support of candidate Prashant Digar. At that time, some miscreants led by Trinamool leader Sanjay Khan from Goghat attacked our workers with sticks, bricks, rods and guns. About 20 people have been admitted to the hospital, while around 50 people were injured. The BJP candidate’s car was vandalised. Mitali Bag is doing drama to cover up the incident.”

According to TMC sources, Mitali Bag was travelling from her residence to attend Abhishek Banerjee’s programme in Arambagh when her vehicle came under attack in Goghat. Bag went live on social media shortly after the incident and alleged that BJP workers had attacked her convoy. She further claimed that shattered glass pieces were strewn across the vehicle and that some fragments hit her body. BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul's Car Vandalised in Asansol, Escapes Unharmed.

“I want to tell the people of Goghat and Arambagh that you can see how they are trying to suppress my voice. The way women are being tortured, I request mothers and sisters to unite and cast their vote. The BJP does not know how to accept defeat,” Bag said. The TMC MP also criticised the Election Commission over the incident.

“Election Commission, you came to Arambagh and said that all Trinamool leaders and workers must be arrested. You must take responsibility for this,” she said. Following the clash, the Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the district administration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).